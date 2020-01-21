HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 204.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HTGM. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.
Shares of HTGM opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
