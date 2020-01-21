HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 204.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTGM. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of HTGM opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.