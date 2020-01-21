Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

