Credit Suisse Group Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $68.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after acquiring an additional 619,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,782,000 after purchasing an additional 542,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 450,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,363,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,469,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

