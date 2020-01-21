HC Wainwright Reiterates Reduce Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERU. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.53. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

