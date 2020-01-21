Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.