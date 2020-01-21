R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.