Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,123.46.

Booking stock opened at $2,054.69 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,018.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,962.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 101.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

