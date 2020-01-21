Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE WEI opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Weidai has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

