Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EFF opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Weinstein bought 114,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,855.24.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

