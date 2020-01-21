Iamgold Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

IMG opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

