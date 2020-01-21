Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TF)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.57 million.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.30 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Shares of TF opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 50.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.72. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$10.18.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

