Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $34,728.72 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 128,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,789,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

