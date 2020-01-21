Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EXG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

