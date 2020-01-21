Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$43.76 and a 1 year high of C$51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

