Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$43.76 and a 1 year high of C$51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.30.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
