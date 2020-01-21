Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

