Raymond James Comments on CGI Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

GIB opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 651.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

