EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84.
About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS
