EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

