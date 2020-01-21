DA Davidson Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

