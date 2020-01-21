GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,078.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $76,078.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00665887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007813 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

