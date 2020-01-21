EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $157,290.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

