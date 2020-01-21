Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0004 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $132,715.00 and $47.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.