Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in New Gold by 96.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 67.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

