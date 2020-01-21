ORGANIGRAM-TS to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get ORGANIGRAM-TS alerts:

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.09 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

TSE:OGI opened at C$4.21 on Tuesday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a one year low of C$2.47 and a one year high of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.54 million and a P/E ratio of -61.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.