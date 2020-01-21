Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.