FY2019 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Decreased by Analyst

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a P/E ratio of -93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

