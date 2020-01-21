Lition Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Lition has a total market cap of $424,085.00 and approximately $99,815.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bibox and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,658.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01942728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.03953018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00665887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00758583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00103522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00615377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

