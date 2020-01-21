Credits Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox and LBank. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $458,256.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, WazirX, Mercatox, Tidex, LBank, Gate.io, COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

