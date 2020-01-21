Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0004

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $72,560.00 and $4.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.05485885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026886 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.