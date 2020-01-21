Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Post $1.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LOGM opened at $86.55 on Friday. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 309.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,132,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 304,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,313.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 162,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

