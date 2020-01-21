Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Corpbanca during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itau Corpbanca in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Corpbanca stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Itau Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

