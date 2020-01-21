$1.41 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.33. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

