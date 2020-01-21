Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.14. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

