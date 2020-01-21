Reviewing Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -10.13% 6.76% 3.33% OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR -8,633.64% -43.94% -28.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $40.74 million 1.90 -$6.96 million ($0.12) -42.50 OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR $220,000.00 516.27 -$18.95 million N/A N/A

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.18%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. The company's Phase II product candidates includes Hepatoren injection for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure; Boxaban oral capsules for the treatment of asthma patients; Vasculan oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.

