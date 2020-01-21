$0.07 EPS Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 282,720 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 51,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

