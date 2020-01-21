KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.21). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

KMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

