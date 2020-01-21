Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

