Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danone (DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Danone is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2020 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. "

12/30/2019 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/24/2019 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2019 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2019 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/27/2019 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

DANOY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Danone Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

