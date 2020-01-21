Needham & Company LLC Increases Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $21.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

