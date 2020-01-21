Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Buy

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXS. Aegis started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

PXS stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Pyxis Tankers news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

