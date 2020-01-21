Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $252.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.80. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

