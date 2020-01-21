Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.