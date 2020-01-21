Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $44.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

