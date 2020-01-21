Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $23.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $812.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,152.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.