Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Sector Perform”

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.
Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.