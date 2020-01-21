Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Sector Perform”

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.35 billion.

