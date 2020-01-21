Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.27. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

