KeyCorp Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.
PAGS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 793.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
