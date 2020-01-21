KeyCorp Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

PAGS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 793.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

