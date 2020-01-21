Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

