EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVNVY stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. EVN has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.35 million for the quarter. EVN had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.66%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

