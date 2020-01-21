Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.