KeyCorp Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark upped their price target on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 219,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 3,865,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,485,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,642,000 after buying an additional 118,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,015,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

